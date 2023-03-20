Insomniac Games represents one of the most solid and infallible realities in the current gaming world: the continuous search for innovation and great attention to product quality has always been the basis of the company’s work.

A valid reason to say this? In a recent live stream on Twitch one of Insomniac’s top developers, Elan Ruskinstated that the studio is working on making a “new dialogue technology”.

Ruskin did not add nothing more: neither do we know what exactly he means by “new dialogue technology” nor do we know when and in which new title of the company will see the light.

We can hypothesize that we are dealing with this new way of conversing in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2a title expected for this autumn, or in some title still shrouded in mystery, such as Marvel’s Wolverine.

Some fans have speculated what the new technology might consist of: whether it’s a system that makes NPCs more realistic, or the ability to wriggle between a large number of lines of dialogue.

Waiting to receive further information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2… have you seen this commercial with Spider-Man as the protagonist that is running on Australian TV?