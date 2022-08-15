The fanatic public spider-man is partying because the version for pc of the first game developed by Insomniac Games, and although the mods have not been long in coming, there is something that draws a lot of attention. This is some files that could relate to the next major title, especially the way it can be played.

Within the data, users discovered that this video game will have a two-player cooperative mode, in which a user can use peter parker and another to Miles Morales. This game mode has been rumored since its official announcement more than a year ago, but there is still no video trailer to show us.

what is this pic.twitter.com/NUZ32OO0ul — DniweTamp (@dniwetamp) August 13, 2022

Inside these folders is data described as “Player 1”, “Player 2”, “Red Team”, “Blue Team” and “Prototype”, indicating that a cooperative and PvP prototype was being tested using Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. An indication that it could be implemented in the new installment that is being developed for PlayStation 5.

It is worth mentioning that since that first teaser released more than a year ago, there has been no news of how the creation of the long-awaited release by Insomniac Games. The same thing happens with Marvel’s Wolverinea title that could arrive even later than the wall-crawler himself, we will have to wait to receive more information.

Via: Twisted Voxel