The Spider-Man game developed by Insomniac has arrived on PC and the fans are excited. We can even say that it is already the second best release of PlayStation on the platform. The thing is that a user on Twitter found in the executable file that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could have cooperative mode and PVP.

We already saw the cooperative mode coming from the first preview and the inclusion of Miles Morales Y peter parker, but the subject of us having a PVP had not been touched. It is worth remembering that in the PlayStationBlog People say that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It would be a solo game.

According to the revealed information, in the boot file of the PC game, some messages can be found like a “Peter Parker is the Superior Spider-Man” either “Miles Morales is the Superior Spider-Man” as if it were some kind of message from a player who won a game.

Image: Insomiac Games|Marvel

There is also a message where a cooperative for a second character is seen. To that we add that there is also a red and blue team. These are enough details that make us imagine that the next installment will have these elements, only that they have not been confirmed.

We also recommend: Microsoft accuses Sony of paying studios to get away from Game Pass

When does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 come out?

Right now, Insomniac Games brings two important projects that fans are waiting patiently and which should be almost perfect. One of them is Marvel’s Wolverinewhich will be based on the famous character from the X Men.

The other project that looks more advanced is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and that, at the time of writing this note, it still does not have a defined release date. Now, the announcement of this game was on September 9, 2021, which suggests that maybe 2023 would be a good release window if nothing bad happens.

It only remains to wait and be very patient. By the way, do you like the idea of ​​multiplayer? We also remind you that you can follow our news through Facebook, Twitter Y Google news. Do you want to be part of our community? Pass to Discord where there is a place for you.