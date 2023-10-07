Sony has published a new gallery of characters on the official page of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and, apparently, it flared up again controversy on the “new” Mary Janewhich apparently fans of the series really don’t like.
This time it is a portrait that shows Mary Jane in the foreground and allows you to see her features better. In particular, the image went viral with a tweet from the “Black Cat” Twitter account, under which ironic comments abound.
Basically, it just seems like a lot of users they don’t like the look of Mary Jane present in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, although she has simply changed her look, probably becoming more mature compared to when we saw her in the previous chapter.
Mary Jane is still the same
Beyond the truly tacky ones, there are also some decent gems among the comments visible under the tweet, but the fact of the matter is that, once again, the appearance of the characters of Marvel’s Spider-Man is causing discussion, after the famous radical change of look imposed on Peter Parker with the remastered version, one thing on which even the lead actor himself invited us to put a stop to it.
The issue is not new and will probably still persist, given that the model is the definitive one, but the most bizarre thing is that, in fact, the Mary Jane in question is not new. As we previously reported, the model used to build the 3D character is the same.
