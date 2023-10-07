Sony has published a new gallery of characters on the official page of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and, apparently, it flared up again controversy on the “new” Mary Janewhich apparently fans of the series really don’t like.

This time it is a portrait that shows Mary Jane in the foreground and allows you to see her features better. In particular, the image went viral with a tweet from the “Black Cat” Twitter account, under which ironic comments abound.

Basically, it just seems like a lot of users they don’t like the look of Mary Jane present in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, although she has simply changed her look, probably becoming more mature compared to when we saw her in the previous chapter.