













Marvel's Spider-Man 2 confirms Kraven and surprises in his new advance

The first thing we saw was the presentation of Kraven the Hunterwho seems to be arriving to make things complicated for both spider-man like Dr. Connors, who seems to be on the loose and nothing can stop him.

Source: Insomniac Games

Likewise, we also have Peter Parker wearing his suit spider-man but under the control of the symbiote. This gives us to understand that they will present us how this alien entity came to earth. It will be interesting to know how our friendly neighbor got this new suit, since it has many origins.

Source: Insomniac Games

After watching a bit of Spider-Man’s combat using the symbiote while facing off against Kraven’s minions.

Then we saw one of the new game mechanics in action and that is that we are going to be able to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales without having to deal with loading screens, a detail that demonstrates the capabilities, at least, of the PlayStation 5.

It is worth noting that Sony did not skimp on showing the game of Insomniac Games. They were 10 minutes of action that give us a good idea of ​​what awaits us.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming out on PS4?

A recurring question about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it is whether it will also be released on PlayStation 4. Unfortunately this will not be the case, since since this Insomniac game was announced it was made clear that it would be exclusive to PlayStation 5. Perhaps this is the best time to go and get a PS5.

On the other hand, the release date is still pending, which is certainly open for autumn 2023. It is almost a fact that it should be ready before the voting closes for The Game Awards, as they will want to nominate it.

Do you think this game is worth it?