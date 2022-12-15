Sony revealed through its various social media channels that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a fall 2023 release window, in other words, it could be ready for the same dates that God of War Ragnarok It came out in 2022.

“What a year it has been for PlayStation Studios; We here at Insomniac Games have been absolutely in awe of our peers’ work. Congratulations to all for a successful 2022said Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar. “And here it is next year, being just as exciting as we continue to prepare Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for release this fall.“.

It is worth remembering that this title was announced in September 2021 and it was stated that its release date would be 2023. With the information available now, we can take it for granted that it will be ready for the second half of next year.

Source: Insomniac Games

Likewise, it is supposed to have a much darker appearance, in addition to the fact that the main villain will be Venom, who promises to be brutal and violent, according to statements made by his voice actor.

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that this title would have a multiplayer mode, it just remains to be confirmed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be a PS5 exclusive

There is a sector of users on social networks who complain about the lack of exclusives on the PS5, especially when many titles have been simultaneous releases between consoles as with God of War Ragnarok or the same Horizon Forbidden West.

The new title that will change this detail will be Marvel’s Spider-Manwhich will be exclusive to PS5, unless there is a change of plans that is revealed during 2023. It only remains for someone from Sony to eventually confirm it.

What do you think of the Spidey release date? Do you think it meets its goal of being a worthy sequel for all fans?