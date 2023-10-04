With such a popular character as Spider-Man, there is always a guarantee of solid and profitable marketing, with live action and other media. He knows it well Sony whose goose lays golden eggs, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2between trailers and promos is now ready to land on our PS5s, and now too Adidashas unveiled a new clothing line inspired by the upcoming video game by Insomniac Games expected on October 20th. An iconic brand for another iconic brand, in short.

In prominence you can see the shoe, whose red colors with white and blue details, refer primarily to those of Peter’s iconic costume. There sole of the shoe instead it is Blackwith reference to Venom symbiote and extends to the top.

In addition to the sneakers, the company itself on its Twitter profile Adidas Football US said that the collaboration will include also clothing and footwear inspired by the characters of the video game, Peter, Miles and the fearsome Venom, which will be available for purchase on the same launch date as the game.

So we just have to wait until October 20th to find out the price of the products, and wear the clothing inspired by the look of our favorite characters!