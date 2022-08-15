Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might have one cooperative modeat least that’s what was deduced from some files found in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC by Twitter user DniweTamp, which contain very clear references to a two-player mode.

Why should Marvel’s Spider-Man PC files suggest a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 mode? Meanwhile, because the game does not have a cooperative mode of its own and has never had it (not even talked about it), also because something similar has already happened in the past with Miles Morales, of which references were found in Marvel’s Spider- Man for PS4.

Considering that some files between the two games are sure to be common and that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been in development for some time already, there’s no quirk.

As you can see, in the first image you can read the reference to a kind of rough evaluation of the two Spider-Man, with that best result getting a message of victory. The second image speaks openly of co-op, while in the third of “character 1” and “character 2”.

Of course, this is not a confirmation of the presence of co-op mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which would make sense anyway since Insomniac has already made it clear that both Spider-Man will be there at the same time. It would be a novelty probably appreciated by fans.