Marvel, PlayStation and Wheaties have collaborated to create a box of cereals theme Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In X’s post below you can see a gif showing the two sides of the box and find the link that leads to the site Wheaties. Availability will begin October 19, 2023.
There cereal box shows Peter Parker and Miles Morales, one on each side, in their classic Spider-Man costume. One of the two small sides, however, shows the name of the game – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – the PS5 logo, the Triangle, Circle, Cross and Square symbols and finally the Spider-Man symbol. The last side shows the classic nutritional information.
Nothing for Italy?
There is no confirmation, but we believe this is a US exclusive. Not only is the generic PlayStation account sharing the thing, but Wheaties it is an American company and we do not believe the distribution of a secondary product of this type can cross national borders, especially considering that PlayStation defines it as a “limited-edition”.
You might not be able to eat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 special cereal, but you can do something equally satisfying: read our review (of the game, not the cereal).
#Marvels #SpiderMan #limited #edition #cereal #heros #breakfast