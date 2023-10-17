Marvel, PlayStation and Wheaties have collaborated to create a box of cereals theme Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In X’s post below you can see a gif showing the two sides of the box and find the link that leads to the site Wheaties. Availability will begin October 19, 2023.

There cereal box shows Peter Parker and Miles Morales, one on each side, in their classic Spider-Man costume. One of the two small sides, however, shows the name of the game – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – the PS5 logo, the Triangle, Circle, Cross and Square symbols and finally the Spider-Man symbol. The last side shows the classic nutritional information.