All because the media that are reviewing the game, as well as influencers and content generators, are beginning to share their impressions via social networks. So it doesn’t hurt to take precautions so as not to be surprised ahead of time.

In its message Insomniac says ‘As we get closer to release, spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may begin to appear online’.

To the above, the study added ‘we worked hard to create a story FULL of surprises, so take care and keep in mind not to post spoilers’.

Insomniac Games finished by saying ‘Let’s Be Greater Together: Let’s keep the adventure fresh for everyone!’. That is very appropriate advice.

It should be noted that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 officially goes on sale on October 20, 2023 but pre-loading is available from the 13th of the same month.

As for the reviews, their embargo ends on October 16. So it is better for players to use their ‘spider sense’ to avoid spoilers, filter keywords on social networks or isolate themselves from them so as not to ruin any moment related to the story.

Insomniac Games’ warning comes at the right time. What happens is that there are guidelines for review copies. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which indicate that certain content should not be shared.

But some who received the game early are posting revealing information. So it is best to be careful when searching for information about this Spider-Man adventure that has generated great expectations.

Apart from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

