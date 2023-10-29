Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrived and convinced critics and audiences. The new Spider-Man adventure on PS5 includes many characters loved by the public, including Black Cat. Even the world of cosplay can’t help but recreate the thief. For example, we can see the Black Cat cosplay realized by ashnadia.

ashnadia offers us an extremely faithful cosplay of the Marvel character. Black Cat is recreated in her typical black costume with white fur and mask. In this shot, we can see that there are jewels around the woman, probably her most recent loot, but what attracts the eye above all is Spider-Man’s mask, which Black Cat was able to obtain perhaps through theft, perhaps with seduction.

Tell us, what do you think of the Black Cat cosplay made by ashnadia? Has the Marvel character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?