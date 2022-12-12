A very brief surprise for New York wall climber fans: today, the long-awaited sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2appeared on the Playstation Storewith the possibility of being added to the players’ wishlist, however the game page was almost immediately removed from sony.

Despite the partial silence from official channels (even Insomniac Games made itself heard), during the last few weeks some small teasers have appeared here and there by the cast of the game, teasers that would suggest the arrival of a new trailer later this year.

This, plus this small appearance on the store, and the absence of the game at The Game Awards, could actually all be clues that confirm each other, and perhaps we could even expect the announcement of a definitive release date for the game with the trailer in question.

All that remains is to wait, and perhaps Sony will soon announce a PlayStation State of Play to best present the title as previously done with exclusives such as Horizon Forbidden West and the award-winning God of War Ragnarok, which competed for the GOTY award with Elden Ring.