Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 appeared with its own official page on Playstation Store UK, with the possibility of putting the game on the wish list: after the teaser from the Insomniac community director, everything suggests that by now the trailer of the awaited tie-in is imminent.

As we know, tomorrow we will be able to witness a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and there is no doubt that this will revive the enthusiasm for the franchise, which Sony could take advantage of to publish a new video of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

For the moment the information present on the page Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation Store they are few. The synopsis explains that it is the “new game in the acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man series, developed by Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5 in collaboration with PlayStation and Marvel Games.”

Announced in September of last year, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hasn’t been shown since by Sony, but its release is apparently still slated for 2023.