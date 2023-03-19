As well known, the PlayStation Studios Insomniac Games is working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 And Wolverine. Both could use a new technology for i dialoguesat least according to what was declared by an exponent of the study itself.

This was stated by lead engine programmer Elan Ruskin during a live stream on the company’s official channel, where he talked about a “really cool dialogue technology.”

Sadly Ruskin hasn’t given any details on what we can expect, so for now all we know is his enthusiasm. Enthusiasm that we can easily make our own, considering the solidity of Insomniac Games and its development capacity.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is slated for 2023. The game doesn’t have one yet release date official. In reality, it has not yet been fully presented, since so far only computer graphics sequences have been seen.

Probably Sony and Insomniac will show it in the coming months, we assume during the rumored general showcase that should take place before E3 2023, where Sony should present several of the novelties in development in its studios, including hopefully The Last of Us online, the live service multiplayer game from the famous Naughty Dog series.