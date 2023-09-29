October it promises to be an absolute month incredible: we will see the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the new chapter of the extraordinary action series by Insomniac Games, but also of many other particularly anticipated productions. In short, you will be truly spoiled for choice.
It’s no surprise that someone decided to postpone your own title faced with such a sensationally rich and deep offering: DON’T NOD decided to move the launch of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, for example, and the same happened to Alone in the Dark. How can you blame him?
In fact, if thePlayStation exclusive dedicated to the famous Marvel character is undoubtedly the most important game of the month, there are several others capable of catalyzing the attention of fans: from the highly anticipated survival horror Alan Wake 2 to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest episode of the series Ubisoft paying homage to the beginnings of the franchise.
If the list ended here we would already be talking about an incredible moment for gamers, but there is so much more: the spectacular racing platform of Forza Motorsport, for example, or the colorful experience proposed by Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or even the promising soulslike Lords of the Fallen
The other games
As if the many triple A productions that will crowd the store shelves in October were not enough, and which we have talked about so far, are also arriving various other games perhaps less relevant but undoubtedly ready to excite us, for one reason or another.
The disturbing Scorn is included in the list, making its debut on PS5 after giving PC and Xbox users nightmares, as is EA Sports UFC 5, the latest edition of the fighting simulator produced by Electronic Arts, which has never been so realistic and beautiful to look at .
Detective Pikachu: The Return will revive the formula that was so successful on Nintendo 3DS, to the point of inspiring the film starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, while Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will finally deliver the ultimate cooperative experience to Xbox Series X|S owners signed Fatshark.
And we haven’t even talked about Ghostrunner 2, Sonic Superstars, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Gangs of Sherwood, Honkai: Star Rail and then the debut of Borderlands 3 and the Batman: Arkham trilogy on Nintendo Switch. Do you remember a more sensational month than this one? What will you buy and what will you postpone? Let’s talk about.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
