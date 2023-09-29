October it promises to be an absolute month incredible: we will see the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the new chapter of the extraordinary action series by Insomniac Games, but also of many other particularly anticipated productions. In short, you will be truly spoiled for choice.

It’s no surprise that someone decided to postpone your own title faced with such a sensationally rich and deep offering: DON’T NOD decided to move the launch of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, for example, and the same happened to Alone in the Dark. How can you blame him?

In fact, if thePlayStation exclusive dedicated to the famous Marvel character is undoubtedly the most important game of the month, there are several others capable of catalyzing the attention of fans: from the highly anticipated survival horror Alan Wake 2 to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest episode of the series Ubisoft paying homage to the beginnings of the franchise.

If the list ended here we would already be talking about an incredible moment for gamers, but there is so much more: the spectacular racing platform of Forza Motorsport, for example, or the colorful experience proposed by Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or even the promising soulslike Lords of the Fallen