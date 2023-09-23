The deep change made to appearance Of Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered led to several controversies, but the actor who plays the protagonist in motion capture, Yuri Lowenthalwanted to cut short this criticism by recommending everyone to “move on” and get over it.

As you probably remember, after the first Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, Sony and Insomniac adopted the strange idea of ​​profoundly modifying the face of Peter Parker on the occasion of the remastered version for PS5. It wasn’t so much a technical evolution as a stylistic choice.

The new Peter Parker appears younger than the original, but what probably matters is that he looks closer to the appearance of Tom Hollandon which Sony evidently wanted to focus particularly also on the video game front.