Through Amazon Italybooking is available Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, obviously in the PS5 version. The official price is €80.99, but at the moment it is possible to pre-order for €69.99. The release date is set for October 20, 2023. There are also pre-order bonuses included. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Recall that this is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price. In case you don’t know, it means that the price you pay for shipping will be the lowest figure that appears between the time of booking and the time of shipping. You don’t have to follow the price trend and reorder if a discount is applied. Also, Amazon pre-order is free and can be canceled hassle-free at no cost within the time of payment. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. If you placed your order a few days ago at the full price, the new price has been applied to your pre-order.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will put us in the shoes of not one but two Spider-Man. We are obviously talking about Peter Parker, protagonist of the first game of the Insomniac Games saga, and Miles Morales, present in the homonymous game. In this second numbered chapter (third overall) we will have new powers and gadgets at our disposal. In particular, Peter Parker will be contaminated by the symbiote and will have access to a series of additional capabilities that are much more aggressive than his usual combat system. As for the opponents, Venom, Kraven and the Lizard have already been confirmed. Finally, added bonuses include costumes, gadgets, and skill points. You can see the details in this image.