Today the reviews of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have finally been revealed, a video game that is set to be the biggest exclusive of the year for PlayStationbeing preceded a couple of months ago by Final Fantasy XVI. And now that there are already compiled ratings on sites like Metacriticpeople have wondered if it has been possible to overcome what the Insomniac Games did so well in the past.

At this moment, the video game has a score of 91, something that automatically makes it a product that is totally worth it for the owners of the console, this is because it is a bet for the new generation, since perhaps it will be had in mind to take it to PS4. However, with the absence of loading screens, it is possible that the previous device was unable to do something like this.

Something is quite striking about the selection of ratings, it is the fact that they came out totally positive, there are none that can be considered mixed or negative, which is why the press has agreed that they liked this new adventure with two protagonists. There is a lot of emphasis on how organic the change between them feels and how the story also integrates.

However, all this can change as the days go by, given that there are still some media outlets to express their opinion and express it locally with the public. The same thing happened with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich started with an almost perfect score, but which in the end dropped with the arrival of more reviews.

Via: Metacritic

Editor’s note: The truth is that something like this was expected, since Insomniac Games has a basically impeccable track record. Of course, when the user ratings arrive, I don’t think it will remain with a 91, given that there will be no shortage of zeros.