According to a 4chan user, who claims to be a tester of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, within the game of Insomniac Games there would be an enemy known from the Spider-Man comics. Let’s talk about Sin Eateralso linked to Eddie Brock and therefore to Venom, which is already confirmed as one of the “villains” of the new PS5 game.

Precisely, the user states that in a test version he was able to try a mission in which Spider-Man goes in search of a man in green balaclava who closely resembles Sin Eater, a character who first appeared in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #107 (Oct. 1985). The best-known version of the character is the one depicted as a serial killer active in New York City.

In the comics, Eddie Brock interviews a person who claims to be a Sin Eater, but isn’t. Spider-Man catches the real one and Brock thus loses his job and also for this he begins to hate our hero. Considering that Brock becomes Venom and that the latter has already been confirmed for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it is possible that Insomniac Games has decided to introduce the symbiote inspired by the story of Sin Eater.

Sin Eater and Spider-Man

The alleged tester says he’s not sure it’s Sin Easter, but he’s convinced it looks a lot like it. The user then goes on to give some examples of some test phases of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, some clearly in a much less advanced stage of development than others: he even states that they could be linked to DLCs, but it is more of a his assumption that of an information coming from the developers.

Obviously it’s just a rumor and, even if it gives various examples of tests performed, it is not impossible to invent such information. 4chan itself is often used by revelers who want to spread false rumors.

Just as we can’t confirm that it’s true, we can’t even say that he’s lying, so we can write down the information and wait for the release or presentation of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to find out if it’s all real or not.