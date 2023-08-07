Let’s find out what are the characters of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 confirmed so far by Insomniac Games, between new arrivals and old acquaintances.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be able to count on a quantity of personages higher than the first episode of the series and Miles Morales, but how many will there be exactly? Let’s take stock of all the confirmed attendances from Insomniac Games. According to what has been seen and said so far, the character list of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently the following: Peter Parker

Miles Morales

Mary Jane Watson

Venom

Kraven the Hunter

Grizzly

Harry Osborne

Norman Osborn

J. Jonah Jameson

Ganke Lee

Rio Morales

Prowlers

Lizard

Mister Negative

Black Cat

Taskmaster

Tombstone

Shockers There are also some figures in doubt, see the rumors about the possible return of a character from Marvel’s Spider-Man, namely the former police captain Yuri Watanabewhich have not yet been confirmed.

Peter, Miles and MJ Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Peter and Miles Of course i protagonists of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be them: Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Mary Jane Watson. The dynamic trio will this time face an unprecedented situation related to the introduction of the Symbiote and its effects on Peter's mind. The alien parasite in fact, it will push the character to assume decidedly more impetuous attitudes than usual, and both Miles and MJ will soon realize that there is a problem. The question is: how are they going to fix it?

Venom, Kraven and Grizzly Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Venom Venom undoubtedly stands as the most relevant new entry of the game, but there will be no Eddie Brock inside the symbiote, but another character. Is it Harry Osborn, as suggested by the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man? Or will someone else take over, taking over the powerful parasite? Another important entrance is to Kraven the hunter, who will soon star in a standalone film with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russel Crowe. In the game he and his gang will invade Manhattan to make it a hunting ground, and Grizzly will also be among the thugs.

Harry and Norman Osborn Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Norman and Harry Father and son will be reunited in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, although that event could prove devastating for everyone else. In the gaming universe created by Insomniac Games, Norman Osborn he is in fact the mayor of New York while his son Harry is suffering from a mysterious disease that only alien technology seems able to counteract. We'll see if it will Harry Osborne to take on the role of Venom in the game and if the events of the story eventually cause Norman to lose his mind and turn into the Green Goblin as he does in the comics.

The other supporting actors Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ganke Lee As expected, we will see the return of several supporting actors which will contribute to enriching the narrative sector of Marvel's Spider-Man 2: from Ganke Lee, Miles Morales' best friend as well as an expert in hacking and technologies, to the inevitable J. Jonah Jameson, who with his podcast will not fail to instigate the population against the two Spider-Mans. They will be back on the scene too Rio MoralesMiles' mother, whom we met in the first episode of the series and then find her with a substantially more important role in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as well as the charming Black Cat and Prowler, the latter Miles' uncle.