Adidas has teamed up with Sony and Insomniac Games to release a unique set of sneakers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and not only. The sportswear giant will distribute the shoe collection inspired by Peter Parker’s advanced suit and Venom just in time for the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5, scheduled for October 20, 2023.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sneakers

The new Spidey collection aims to capture “the moment Peter Parker’s advanced suit is invaded by the Venom symbiote.” The collection will include Ultraboost J and Ultra 4D sneakersAdizero 12.0 soccer cleats, sweatshirts and compression tights.

The sneakers will be on sale at Adidas Online and select retailers, but it is unclear whether they will also be distributed in Italy.