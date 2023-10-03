Adidas has teamed up with Sony and Insomniac Games to release a unique set of sneakers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and not only. The sportswear giant will distribute the shoe collection inspired by Peter Parker’s advanced suit and Venom just in time for the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5, scheduled for October 20, 2023.
The new Spidey collection aims to capture “the moment Peter Parker’s advanced suit is invaded by the Venom symbiote.” The collection will include Ultraboost J and Ultra 4D sneakersAdizero 12.0 soccer cleats, sweatshirts and compression tights.
The sneakers will be on sale at Adidas Online and select retailers, but it is unclear whether they will also be distributed in Italy.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, what we know
However, moving on to the actual video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will allow us to take on the role of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the two Spider-Mans of New York. For this chapter, Peter will be “contaminated” by the symbiote and, as we have seen several times in the official presentations of Insomniac Games, our hero will be able to use its special abilities to fight against enemies. Furthermore, Peter will also be influenced on a psychological level by the symbiote and his friends will realize that he is more aggressive and brutal.
We can also check Miles, which uses its unique abilities such as invisibility and electricity to attack in a unique way. There will also be plenty of costumes for both characters, which can also be customized in terms of color. For example, we can see the Digital Deluxe trailer which reveals the exclusive costumes.
