Insomniac Games has denied the news, stating that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a single player adventure. So the hypothesis of a cooperative game decays. Probably the actor was simply misunderstood.

Apparently Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will include a cooperative mode: Nadji Jeter, theMiles Morales actorduring a panel in which he participated, anticipating a reveal in this sense that will probably arrive on Wednesday evening.

In answering a fan’s direct question, Jeter stammered that he didn’t know whether or not the feature was officially announced in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer, but he pretty much hinted that there will be co-op.

In referring then to the character of Venom, who as we know will probably be the main villain of the new episode, the young actor said that will be exploited thoroughly, especially the symbiotes that “will be everywhere” within the scenario. His words start at minute 5.00 of the video below.

That’s not all: Jeter also said that Miles Morales will become more experienced and aware of his abilities in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, using for example its cobwebs in an imaginative way both in terms of web swinging and fighting.

Further details, as mentioned, we will certainly discover them during the PlayStation Showcase announced a few days ago, which will be broadcast on the evening of May 24th starting at 22.00, Italian time, and which you can obviously follow live here on Multiplayer.it.