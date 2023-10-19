Jerry Berlongieri, the senior audio designer of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, he shared on X | Twitter a clip showing a peculiar recording session of the “Sounds of New York”more specifically the background buzz of the crowd walking through the streets of the Big Apple.

As we can see in the clip below, a group of actors were asked to stand barefoot in a circle around the microphones, and then walking and talking about random topics. Or rather, almost completely random, since as explained by Belongieri, the extras were asked to improvise their lines but occasionally some hints of the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 were described so that some of their comments were relevant to the events of the game.

It’s always interesting to discover the ingenious solutions found by sound designers to recreate believable sound effects within video games. For example, for Baldur’s Gate 3 a developer learned to forge metal shoes to make believable armor sounds or in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild different sounds were used for Link’s walking depending on the foot used.