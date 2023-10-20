Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set in New Yorkexactly like the first episode of the series, but how it has changed the city compared to 2018? The new video published by IGN reveals this to us, which compares the scenario.

As we know, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map is double the size, also including Brooklyn and Queens, but there are differences quite evident even in the areas already “beaten” by Insomniac Games, and are purely qualitative.

The next-gen nature of this new episode has in fact allowed the development team to increase details and moving objectswhich also and above all translates into a substantially greater amount of traffic and passers-by on the street, but also into a better rendering of the buildings and effects.