Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set in New Yorkexactly like the first episode of the series, but how it has changed the city compared to 2018? The new video published by IGN reveals this to us, which compares the scenario.
As we know, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map is double the size, also including Brooklyn and Queens, but there are differences quite evident even in the areas already “beaten” by Insomniac Games, and are purely qualitative.
The next-gen nature of this new episode has in fact allowed the development team to increase details and moving objectswhich also and above all translates into a substantially greater amount of traffic and passers-by on the street, but also into a better rendering of the buildings and effects.
The marketing has started
Day one of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is today and Sony is moving in force to push the launch with all the strength of its marketing, as demonstrated by the 3D billboards in Rome as well as in other major cities in the world.
The game undoubtedly has enormous commercial potential and the Japanese company intends to ensure that it can fully express it, so there is great curiosity about the numbers that this new exclusive will be able to produce.
