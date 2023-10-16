Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a video shows fast travel: loading is instant

The functionality fast travel Of Marvel’s Spider-Man was shown with a short video which confirms that fast travel loading is truly instantaneous, regardless of the selected map area.

We talked about this aspect in the review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but despite this, seeing the feature in action leaves you amazed at the speed of execution: this time thePS5 SSD he showed his muscles, no doubt about it.

In the movie Miles Morales selects a series of areas of the scenario, after which a gauge quickly fills up and we see the character swinging in the area. Total operation time: about four seconds.