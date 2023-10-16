Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a video shows fast travel: loading is instant

The functionality fast travel Of Marvel’s Spider-Man was shown with a short video which confirms that fast travel loading is truly instantaneous, regardless of the selected map area.
We talked about this aspect in the review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but despite this, seeing the feature in action leaves you amazed at the speed of execution: this time thePS5 SSD he showed his muscles, no doubt about it.
In the movie Miles Morales selects a series of areas of the scenario, after which a gauge quickly fills up and we see the character swinging in the area. Total operation time: about four seconds.
An announced success
Waiting to understand what they will be sales of Marvel’s Spider-Man at launch, the reception given to the game by the international press was undoubtedly enthusiastic, with stellar ratings and a Metascore currently equal to 91.
It therefore seems that the new work by Insomniac Games has not disappointed the great expectations regarding this sequel, which is confirmed richer, larger and more spectacular compared to the first two adventures of the saga
#Marvels #SpiderMan #video #shows #fast #travel #loading #instant