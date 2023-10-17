YouTube channel GamerInVoid posted a video comparison Between Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the remaster of the first episode of the series by Insomniac Games, giving us the opportunity to see the differences and the progress made from a graphic point of view both in Fidelity mode at 30 fps and in Performance mode at 60 fps.

One of the most evident details is certainly the greater density of traffic and population on the streets of New York, which now seems more alive than ever and comparable to its real counterpart. Clear progress has also been made with regards to ray tracingso much so that according to Digital Foundry it is the best implementation of the technology on console for an open world.

For the rest we find updates across the board, from the textures of the settings to the character models, from shadows to animations and instant loading times.