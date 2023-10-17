Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the protagonist of the new video comparison created by ElAnalistaDeBits, who this time wanted to analyze the Quality and Performance modes to understand exactly how they behave and at what resolution they run.

In Quality mode the Insomniac Games title uses a Dynamic 4K which moves between 1944p and 1656p at 30 fps, while in Performance mode it drops to dynamic 1440p with drops up to 1260p. However, it is also possible to play at 120 Hz on screens that support them, in this case at dynamic 1800p and 40 fps.

Excellent for Digital Foundry, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 decreases resolution, effect quality and number of elements on screen as the frame rate increases. In the presence of VRR it is also possible to obtain something more on both fronts.