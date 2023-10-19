Here we are, just a few more hours and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be officially available on PS5. And in this regard Sony has seen fit to publish a new one trailer that summarizes the story of the series by Insomniac Games.

In just under three minutes, the film recounts the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both to accommodate those who haven’t played the previous games and for those who don’t mind a refresher before launching into the new one. adventure. We therefore review Peter Parker’s exploits to stop Mr. Negative’s plans and his mentor, Dr. Otto Octavius, and those of Miles Morales, novices in the profession of wall climbers.