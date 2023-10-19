Here we are, just a few more hours and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be officially available on PS5. And in this regard Sony has seen fit to publish a new one trailer that summarizes the story of the series by Insomniac Games.
In just under three minutes, the film recounts the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both to accommodate those who haven’t played the previous games and for those who don’t mind a refresher before launching into the new one. adventure. We therefore review Peter Parker’s exploits to stop Mr. Negative’s plans and his mentor, Dr. Otto Octavius, and those of Miles Morales, novices in the profession of wall climbers.
Isn’t that enough for you? Here’s the summary of Multiplayer.it!
If you want to know more about the exploits of the two Spider-Mans before the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 then we suggest you also look at our summary, where we tell you in detail all the events of the first two games in the Insomniac Games series.
For the rest, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will debut exclusively for PS5 tomorrow, Friday October 20, 2023. If you haven’t read it yet, here is our review.
