During the panel “Symbiotic Relationships” by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which took place at San Diego Comic-Con to the delight of those present Insomniac Games presented a new trailer of the game and showing it for the first time in action Venomalbeit for a few moments.
The video unfortunately for the moment was only presented for the public present at Comic-Con and has not yet been published on the official channels of Insomniac Games and Sony PlayStation. On the other hand, it has been reloaded on the net by various users who have registered it via smartphone, like the one you find in the player below.
However, we warn you that the quality leaves a lot to be desired and therefore our advice is to wait for an official version of the trailer, hopefully within a few hours.
Venom’s role in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Venom will play a central role in the plot of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which according to the words of Insomniac will have as its main theme “the darkness that takes over”.
Even before facing this powerful nemesis, in fact it seems that Peter Parker’s life will be turned upside down by his contact with the symbiote, also jeopardizing his relationship with Miles, Mary Jane and the other people dear to him.
“One of the great things about Spider-Man as a character is that he always has to make sacrifices“said senior narrative director Jon Paquette in an interview published a few days ago by Entertainment Weekly. “The symbiote provides a lot of material from this point of view, so to speak.”
“The story is about what happens when darkness takes over. It’s not just Peter who suffers the impact of the symbiote. It is the loved ones and the family around the guest who need to see what is happening to the person they love. There’s a lot of drama we can get out of that.”
Before leaving you, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available exclusively for PS5 starting from October 20, 2023.
#Marvels #SpiderMan #trailer #featuring #Venom #presented #ComicCon
Leave a Reply