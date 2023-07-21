During the panel “Symbiotic Relationships” by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which took place at San Diego Comic-Con to the delight of those present Insomniac Games presented a new trailer of the game and showing it for the first time in action Venomalbeit for a few moments.

The video unfortunately for the moment was only presented for the public present at Comic-Con and has not yet been published on the official channels of Insomniac Games and Sony PlayStation. On the other hand, it has been reloaded on the net by various users who have registered it via smartphone, like the one you find in the player below.

However, we warn you that the quality leaves a lot to be desired and therefore our advice is to wait for an official version of the trailer, hopefully within a few hours.