Insomniac Games community director, James Stevenson, posted on Twitter a teasers from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and immediately the many fans of the series thought that there was a precise meaning behind that gesture, and that therefore they are finally arriving Announcements for the game.

Of course, fans themselves were recently burned when Venom’s voice actor hinted there was news for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 when he was simply trying to hype the next show he’d be taking part in as an actor.

The GIF posted by Stevenson, without any supporting comments, is taken from the game’s announcement trailer and shows the two Spider-Man next to each other: this detail could also indicate the possibility that something is actually moving in the Insomniac house.

After all, let’s face it, the times are largely ripe for a gameplay revealif we consider that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released in 2023 but that so far the title has only been shown with the debut video in September 2021, only to then disappear from the radar.