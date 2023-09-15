Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it also showed itself during this evening’s State of Play, with a long in-depth analysis video which showed different new features for the chapter of the series arriving next month on PS5.

First of all, in the trailer it is possible to see something about the new map, which appears almost twice as large as that of the first chapter, with the addition of the neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn, capable of providing considerable additional variety to the scenarios.

There freedom of exploration it is therefore significantly enlarged, also facilitated by a greater speed of movement.

This is also possible thanks to the potential of the PS5 SSD, which allows you to manage the assets of the game world more quickly, both in terms of the movement of Spider-Man himself between buildings and the passage from one point to another. other of the map, which happens practically immediately.