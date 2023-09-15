Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it also showed itself during this evening’s State of Play, with a long in-depth analysis video which showed different new features for the chapter of the series arriving next month on PS5.
First of all, in the trailer it is possible to see something about the new map, which appears almost twice as large as that of the first chapter, with the addition of the neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn, capable of providing considerable additional variety to the scenarios.
There freedom of exploration it is therefore significantly enlarged, also facilitated by a greater speed of movement.
This is also possible thanks to the potential of the PS5 SSD, which allows you to manage the assets of the game world more quickly, both in terms of the movement of Spider-Man himself between buildings and the passage from one point to another. other of the map, which happens practically immediately.
A great variety of situations
Based on what is shown, it appears that both the story missions and the collateral activities are characterized by greater variety than what we have seen so far. The augmented reality viewers that the two Spider-Mans wear allow them to have a precise vision of what is happening in the city, thus being able to decide the route to follow at any time.
Once you arrive at your destination, there are many activities to undertake. An aspect on which Insomniac seems to have worked particularly hard is the sense of progression: continuing to explore the city, even beyond the limits set by the story mode, allows you to unlock a large amount of upgrades and customizationswhich lead to important changes in the appearance of the protagonists.
News and impressions from the press are expected in the next few hours, arriving after a test session dedicated to journalists organized in recent days by Sony, after seeing the new images for the game on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available on October 20, 2023 on PS5.
