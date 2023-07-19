“We wanted to try something very different, and I don’t think Doc Ock could be more different than Venom,” explains Intihar. “It’s about power, about strength, about involving Peter much more in the creation of Venom. I think that’s what attracted us to him.”

Senior creative Bryan Intihar, spoke about how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the studio wants to pitch very different plot and themes from the previous game and for this reason the choice could only fall on the intrusion of Venom and the symbiote in the lives of Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Through an exclusive interview with the Entertainment Weekly portal, the developers of Insomniac Games presented a new official image of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 starring Venom which you can view below, and unveiled new story details related precisely to this nemesis.

Venom will play a central role in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Senior narrative director Jon Paquette further explained that the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has as its main theme “the darkness that takes over” and how the symbiote will disrupt the lives of not only Peter Parker, but also those around him.

“One of the great things about Spider-Man as a character is that he always has to make sacrifices“said Paquette. “The symbiote provides a lot of material from this point of view, so to speak.”

“The story is about what happens when darkness takes over.” It’s not just Peter who suffers the impact of the symbiote. “It’s the loved ones and family around the host who need to see what’s happening to the one they love. There’s a lot of drama we can get out of that.”

Senior art director Jacinda Chew instead revealed that some specific details of the story had a direct impact on the Venom designone of these for example is the spider symbol on the chest.

“One of the challenges we had during production was how much does Venom talk? I remember we did concepts early on [su] Venom and we were like “does he have lips? Laughs? Smiles? Does he frown?” It’s a fine line between making this creature scary and intimidating, but also, I guess, relatable.”

“For us Venom is the host plus the symbiote“, adds Intihar. “You don’t get Venom without both of them bonding together. Tony Todd (the actor who plays the character, ed) represents this bond. I think if anything, casting Tony made us feel more confident in the visual design of the character.”

We remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available exclusively for PS5 starting October 20, 2023. More details on the game could arrive tomorrow, since a San Diego Comic-Con panel entirely dedicated to the game is scheduled.