A leak seems to have revealed all costumes present inside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2including all the extra ones that can be unlocked by reaching particular performances within the PS5 title, therefore not just those that are obtained during the normal progression of the story.

Obviously the thing represents a gigantic spoilers so avoid continuing to read or scroll the screen if you don’t want previews.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Coney Island featured in the game

Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is only scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, some users have evidently managed to get hold of copies of the game in well in advance.

In fact, with the new Insomniac production entering the gold phase already last month, it is possible that some physical copies have circulated before they should have, although preloading and unlocking of the digital versions are strictly expected only close to the official release.