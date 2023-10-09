A leak seems to have revealed all costumes present inside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2including all the extra ones that can be unlocked by reaching particular performances within the PS5 title, therefore not just those that are obtained during the normal progression of the story.
Obviously the thing represents a gigantic spoilersso avoid continuing to read or scroll the screen if you don’t want previews.
Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is only scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, some users have evidently managed to get hold of copies of the game in well in advance.
In fact, with the new Insomniac production entering the gold phase already last month, it is possible that some physical copies have circulated before they should have, although preloading and unlocking of the digital versions are strictly expected only close to the official release.
Lots of alternate costumes
However, in the Images reported with the tweet below you can see what it’s about, if you’re not afraid of spoilers: it really seems to be a large amount of different costumes.
The principle on which Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is built, on the other hand, is that of enrichment in every direction for the basis now consolidated by previous chapters, so we can also expect another good dose of different interchangeable costumes.
It is not certain, however, that these are all the costumes planned for the protagonists in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but already there seems to be a notable amount of content to unlock.
