Insomniac Games has announced that it has prepared and made available a hotfixes which goes to solve i problems related to the latest update of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. To install it, just make sure you have the PS5 connected to the internet.

As you know, the long-awaited update with the new game plus mode for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 arrived yesterday, but it suffered from some inconveniences: access to a normally hidden menufor use by developers, which could damage saves.

Insomniac therefore had to roll up its sleeves and get to work quickly solve the problemarriving precisely at the creation of the hotfix now available for all owners of the game.