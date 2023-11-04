As reported by VGC, during the final greetings of a livestream organized by Insomniac Games dedicated to the soundtrack of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the creative director exclaimed “Where’s Daredevil?” a few moments before the live broadcast ended, surprising even those present.

One of the many theories among fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is that in the future a DLC or even a stand-alone game with a protagonist could arrive Dare devil . The idea was born thanks to an Easter egg present in the first two games of the series and now strengthened by Bryan Intihar of Insomniac Games who mentioned the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante during a live broadcast, perhaps to tease fans or perhaps to mislead them, it’s difficult to say.

“Where’s Daredevil?”

In the first Marvel’s Spider-Man there was a easter eggs tied to Daredevil in the form of the law firm sign “Nelson & Murdock: Attorneys at Law”, a reference to the scarlet-suited hero’s real name. The character is also mentioned by Peter after having collected one of the collectibles scattered throughout the game, thus confirming the existence of a Daredevil also in Earth-1048, the Marvel universe where the game takes place and where Marvel’s Wolverine will also be set.

Curiously, in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the “Nelson & Murdock: Attorneys at Law” sign disappeared without any explanation. Let’s use the past tense, as mysteriously with the launch of patch 1.001.004, it magically returned, with Bryan Intihar commenting on the incident in a funny way by stating: “I guess they paid the rent”.

In short, Intihar is certainly aware of the speculations of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players and it is not excluded that he is using them as leverage to offer some previews of possible DLC. Or the opposite, that is, putting them on a false trail and then surprising them with something totally different. We’ll see.