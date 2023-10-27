There is a detail in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that some users immediately noticed: the studio license plate Nelson & Murdock, featured in the series’ first episode, is now missing the names of the two lawyers, and creative director Bryan Intihar suggested we “stay tuned” to find out what happened. We’ll see it in a DLC?

Surely destined to contribute to PS5 sales this Christmas, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes numerous easter eggsbut this one in particular appears very interesting, given the characters involved: as you know, Matt Murdock is the civilian identity of Daredevil.

Intihar’s words seem to point to a DLC in which Nelson & Murdock could make their appearance, effectively going to expand the Sony gaming universeopening up a whole host of exciting possibilities.