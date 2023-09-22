Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was shown by Game Informer with a gameplay videos lasting nineteen minutes, in which it is possible to see among other things the spectacular fight between Peter and Lizard.

The initial stages of the film resume the gameplay with Peter and Kraven that appeared a few days ago, after which we find the original Spider-Man dealing with a device that Harry Osborne is working on, but Kraven’s men arrive on the scene and a battle starts in which the black costume he rules the roost, with his frightening abilities.

Once the sequence is over, the ball passes to Miles Morales, who shows off his renewed traversal mechanics of the Insomniac Games title, swinging at high speed between the buildings to reach the objective of the moment. Then we return to Peter, this time engaged in a confrontation with the enormous Lizard.