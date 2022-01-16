The trailer announcement of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has passed i 20 million views on YouTube: extraordinary numbers for the new tie-in developed by Insomniac Games.

Released last September as part of the PlayStation Showcase, the trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 revived the dynamic duo formed by Peter Parker and Miles Morales, adding a pinch of … Venom.

Absolutely explosive ingredients for a video of the genre, and in fact the results speak for themselves, confirming once more the exceptional popularity of the Marvel hero who has been managed in the cinema field by Sony for years.

The interesting thing is that the over 20 million views refer only to main PlayStation channel on YouTube and do not take into account the numbers totaled by the trailer on other channels, such as Marvel and the various localizations.

However, the enthusiasm for this new chapter was also pushing, which after the incredible success of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will hardly disappoint the expectations of fans.