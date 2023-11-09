Sony announced in its latest financial report that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games has sold more than 5 million copies to October 31, 2023. Considering that the game launched on October 2, this is a really good result.

Insomniac thanks

For the occasion, the development studio wanted to thank the fans with a post on X:

“Wow, we are incredibly honored to announce that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 it has sold more than 5 million copies. Thank you to our incredible community for supporting us and helping us achieve this! #BeGreaterTogether”

That Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was a sure hit was clear from the initial sales, with Sony betting everything on the game to brighten up its Christmas. Now we have further confirmation, which also reiterates how Insomniac Games is now a beacon among the PlayStation Studios.

