There Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe approaches. During that phase there will be Secret Invasion, an exclusive Disney + television series inspired by the comic of the same name. Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman has made it clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU products that preceded it.

“It looks quite different from the things I’ve seen,” he explained Freeman to Digital Spy. “It seems a bit of a departure. Yes, it is … in ways I wouldn’t be able to describe. Again, I haven’t seen it. I haven’t even read it all.”

Secret Invasion will center on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) grappling with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney and Killian Scott. The series will be written and produced by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Samule L. Jackson as Nick Fury

“It looks so good,” he said Smulders in an interview released in the early fall, “and it has a very different tone to what I’ve seen [nel MCU]. I mean, have Sam [Jackson] in anything it’s an emotion to watch, but I think his character is really set in a very interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see. ”

“It’s the deepest version I’ve been able to show of Maria Hill“Smulders continued.” That’s the beauty of these Marvel series, you are able to really discover the backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they are sitting down to have a coffee? It’s not like saying, “We have to take the bad guys! We have to take that thing! We have to save the world again!” It is as if they were saying: “Let’s have a chat, let’s go for a walk”. We have a chance to see these kinds of moments and be a little more intimate with the characters. ”

