The day has come and it has finally been released Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Strategy video game that uses the most popular superheroes and others that are not so much from the comic brand. And although it has been stipulated that it has no connection with more video games, it seems that there is an interesting element that comes practically from spider-man of Insomniac Games.

As you already know, spider-man appears in this new video game and for those who have put the video game in languages ​​other than English, they sure did not notice anything, but for those who did not leave it in their native language, they obviously listened to yuri lowentahl. This voice actor is neither more nor less than himself Peter Parker of the games PlayStation.

Of course, it is not the same character that we know from said games, but it retains the essence at least in the voice part, in addition to its characteristic humor in all incarnations. For his part, yuri He is looking to give it a different timbre so that it is difficult to recognize, but in the end if you see the credits it is evident to find his name there.

lowenthal He also played the character in Marvel’s Ultimate Alliance 3 , so you’re more than familiar with playing different versions of the same character. And obviously he is not going to put aside his work with Insomniac, since the second main game of the arachnid will presumably come out in PlayStation 5 for him 2023.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: Without a doubt it is good news that the actor has character consistency, that only gives excitement to hear him in the next Spider game. Hopefully they show us a first long preview.