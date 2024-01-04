It's a new year, and there is a new Humble Choice bundle to ring in 2024.

Every month, the team at Humble selects a collection of PC games for its members to keep forever. In addition, members get 20 percent off the vast collection of games in the Humble Store, plus there's a charity donation. It's a nice little deal all round, really.

This month, the bundle building team has grouped together another eight games for their subscribers to enjoy. These are: Marvel's Midnight Suns, Two Point Campus, Aragami 2, OTXO, The Red Lantern, Roguebook, Hell Pie and Twin Mirror.

5 Awesome Team-Ups You Can Only Get In Marvel's Midnight Suns! MIDNIGHT SUNS BOSS FIGHT GAMEPLAY.

As with previous months, five percent of Choice membership will go towards charitable causes. This month, Humble is supporting Hello World, an “organization that works to bridge the digital divide by providing connectivity, education and power to hard-to-reach communities.” You can read more about what they do here.

As for the games themselves, I enjoyed Marvel's Midnight Suns when I played it last year, so I would recommend giving it a bash if you haven't already. In Eurogamer's own Marvel's Midnight Suns review, our Donlan called it “great tactical fun nestled in a sweet-natured superhero dollhouse.”

Another highlight is Two Point Campus, which Eurogamer also recommended giving a go when it was released in 2022.

“Just as it did with Two Point Hospital, Two Point Studios has combined neatly overlapping management systems with an irrepressibly oddball charm,” our Ed wrote following his time with the game.

You can check out this month's full collection via Humble here. Have you taken anything your fancy?