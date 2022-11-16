The development studio Firaxis Games has released a new trailer from Marvel’s Midnight Suns in which theAbbey, which is the operational base of the heroes led by the players (or legends, if you prefer). As shown in the video, walking around the Abbey you will find the dormitories, the war room, the library, some rooms where the heroes spend their free time and the forge.

Naturally it is from here that the teams will start to carry out the different ones missions and that players will unravel some of the mysteries surrounding the nature of the evil they will face. The Abbey will also be the scene of some narrative sequences, of which we can see some examples in the video.

Let’s read the official description of the game:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the ultimate crossover event, combining the intricate story, character relationships, customization and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a groundbreaking new card-based strategy game. Within the darker side of the Marvel Universe you will be able to forge unbreakable bonds with the legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors, in the fight against the most dangerous threat the world has ever faced: the demonic forces of Lilith and the ancient god Chthon .

Your Marvel Adventure

You are Hunter, the first original and fully customizable hero in the Marvel universe. Customize your appearance, choose your reactions to situations and form friendships with Marvel legends like the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways and more. You decide who will go with you in the missions, which missions to face and many other options that will make this experience unique.

Fight and think like a superhero

From the creators of the critically acclaimed XCOM series comes a challenging card-based battle system that rewards cunning and superhero style. Deploy a team of superheroes in turn-based tactical missions to defeat the forces of evil. Use your environment, move around the battlefield using the perfect strike or combo, and launch devastating hero abilities to be ahead in every encounter. The combat considers the best elements of tactical games and combat for a truly unique experience.

Live with the legends

Find out what superheroes do in their free time. Explore the Abbey, your mystical secret base, to discover powerful hidden items and secrets that will aid you in your fight against Lilith and her henchmen. Make friends and learn about some of your favorite Marvel heroes, interacting with them in ways beyond comics or movies.

For the rest, we remind you that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on December 2, 2022 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.