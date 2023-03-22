Marvel’s Midnight Suns he got his third DLC: The Hungerprecisely dedicated to Morbius. It is available now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In addition, the team has released a dedicated trailer, which you can see just below.

Like the previous two DLCs, The Hunger offers a short narrative campaign through which to recruit Morbius within the Marvel’s Midnight Suns team. The campaign focuses on a series of encounters against a vampiric menace in New York City, and Hydra will not be missing.

The trailer opens with a narrative sequence, in which the vampire hunter Blade meets Morbius. Immediately afterwards, gameplay sequences follow that allow us to see Morbius’ attacks in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The trailer also explains that we will have to face none other than Dracula himself.

Morbius proposes 11 unique abilities in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and, as you might guess, focuses on applying the Bleeding status ailment to enemies. He can also activate a state known as Bloodlust, similar to Captain Marvel’s Binary mode, which gives him armor and causes all attacks to apply Bleed.

As you know, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns it is already there Blade, which applies Bleeding to multiple enemies through the use of chain abilities. Morbius, however, focuses on applying a lot of Bleed on a single enemy, which makes it perfect for boss fights or battles tied to a few enemies that have a lot of life points.

Finally, the DLC The Hunger introduces Marvel’s Midnight Suns also a new project for Abbey Research which allows players to purchase permanent modifiers for secondary stats.

The number of heroes in the game increases, but remember that Marvel’s Midnight Suns included 25 heroes in the initial plans, the director would also like 60.