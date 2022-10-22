Apparently among the characters arriving after the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns there is also Storm. He revealed it with a “leak” none other than Deadpool, who has taken over the game’s official Twitter account.

The Chatty Mercenary a few days ago kicked off the #DeadpoolSuns campaign with a trailer, asking players for their support in convincing 2K and Firaxis to include it in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. He has also taken over the Twitter account and the official site of the game, which he is using improperly these days.

For example, he shared two concepts of the Storm character, thus confirming the entry of the X-Men heroine into the cast of Marvel’s Midnight Suns after launch, via a free or paid DLC.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available starting in 2 December for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and later also for Nintendo Switch.

The affordable minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version were recently revealed and a gameplay trailer starring Nico was unveiled.