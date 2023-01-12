Firaxis attempts with limited results to emulate the success achieved with the series X-COM, and this time with a high-sounding brand. Here it appears on the physical and virtual shelves Marvel’s Midnight Sunsa title that should actually have represented the arrival of the development team in a more noble world, a sort of “Now let’s play with the grown-ups”, but which turned out to be anything but. Let’s go embark on this adventure.

The sun at midnight

crossbonesa mercenary in the pay of Hydra, is under the orders of the madman Faustus who commands him to find the lost tomb of Lilith, a demon of antiquity that has been sealed away for centuries. The intention of the armed group is to resurrect it and fulfill the prophecy of the midnight sun (Midnight Sun). Once the demon has been awakened, our heroes like Iron Man And Stephen Strange they realize that something is not right in the world and, after coming together and having found valid allies, they bring the player’s avatar back to life, the one who, as in the past, will have to defeat Lilith and bring peace to Earth.

The hero is fully customizable and its presence and growth in the game will bring several benefits to the heroes who will follow his adventures: heroes we actually know from movies like Spider-man, Iron Man, Dr.Strange, Captain Marvel or Venomwhile others who have not yet played a role in the mcu they will be the real discovery of the title. However, the insights into these new heroes will be trivial and shallow, and therefore a missed opportunity on the part of the development team, which could make characters unknown to the general public “real”, but which in fact they turn out to be flat like sheets of paper.

Fight or be bored

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical title that mixes the basics of X-Com to a card game: at the beginning of each mission we will choose three heroes who will be placed in small arenas full of elements, for example a library with chairs, desks and bookcases or a hangar with vehicles and planes, wooden crates, and so on. Some elements will be fixed, consequently they can be used to jump on them and carry out attacks from above, while others will be mobile, such as for example the wooden crates mentioned above, which can be thrown at enemies (who in turn they will be able to caracol against other opponents or wallstaking and inflicting damage at the same time).

Choosing to allow in the game this sort of carambola/subbuteo is interesting in the early stages of the adventure, but it makes the game damn simple in many respectswhen although there is no cover for the heroes, we will almost always have the tactical advantage of knowing where the enemy will end up once hit.

At the beginning of the round you will have six cards in your hand which will represent the actions you can perform: these cards are replaced every turn. Then there is an action common to all heroes, namely moving: in any turn you can move only one hero in any direction it is allowed, the choice lies in understanding which one to move and where to place it. Empowering heroes you can increase and change the nature of cards in your deck, in order to control different aspects of the character and in fact creating real pre-game tactics. This is all interesting at first, but frustrating as the adventure progresses, as each mission essentially asks for the same thing: Enter a room and defeat all enemies. Of course, there may be some micro differences, such as “do not break this object during the game”, or “rescue this hero / person”, but basically the departure from the usual “enter and defeat everyone” will not happen.

Once the fight is resolved you will enter one tedious and somewhat pointless phase: the life in the base! In the game you will be required to wander around the map of the abbey and the base of which you will be the master, to chat with the heroes you will lead into battle. Exploration will also be guided by impassable walls And inaccessible areas if not with the story progression. There will then be choices based on relationships with the heroes: for example, you will be asked to participate in a surprise party for a member of the group who does not like such surprises. The choice of the outcome of the event will be yours, but everything seems to be a mere excuse that fills in a game that could have given much more given the importance of the name it bears.

Ten years late

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an old game, dated in terms of play and narrative: It would have been perfect if it came out in 2010 or 2012 as the following metric seems to be that of games that were good in that gaming era. If the fight satisfies enoughdespite some flaws and characters that turn out to be too strong compared to others (effectively limiting the choice), the “life in the base” part with multiple choice questions to the heroes, tedious daily situations and binary paths established without leaving any real freedom to the player inexorably undermines the fun.

From an aesthetic point of view, then, we can spread a pitiful veil: the graphics are datedwithout shadows and returns a mediocre gaming glance, of one minor studio with very little budget. Grounds, plants and hero elements that remain fixed like Stephen Strange’s cloak that seems not to be affected by the wind or movement of the character, or the Ghost Rider chains that hang and only move when used. The visual sense looks like a 2016 smartphone game and this is certainly not what was expected of a title like Marvel Midnight Suns. The opportunity for Firaxis seems to have been wasted and it’s a real shame.