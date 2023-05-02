2K and Marvel Entertainment today announced the launch of PS4 and Xbox One versions Of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is set for May 11, 2023. Both will be digital-only with all four DLCs already available for purchase. Instead the Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled definitively, without offering particular clarifications regarding this decision.

Also scheduled for May 11 is the launch of Blood Stormthe game’s fourth and final post-launch expansion, for which you can watch the announcement trailer in the player below.

As in the previous Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC, also in Bloodstorm players will be able to face three new missions and recruit three of their ranks a character. It is of course about Storm, who is ready to unleash the fury of the elements on her opponents. Let’s read the synopsis of this character:

“Generally regarded as one of the most powerful mutants on the planet, Storm, Ororo Munroe’s real name, was orphaned at a young age and taken in by a village priestess, while en route to her mother’s home in Kenya. When their village suffering from drought, Ororo used his newly awakened powers to summon the rain needed to save his family.”

“Years later, when word of her ability to control time spread, Ororo was recruited into the XMen by Charles Xavier and took the name Storm. Later, she led the X-Men, using her mutant abilities to aid people all over the world. While searching for an endangered mutant child in New York with Wolverine, Storm meets Magik, who encourages her to join the Midnight Suns in Bloodstorm.”