2K and Marvel Entertainment today announced the release date of RedemptionThe second one Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC starring Venom, who will become one of the recruitable heroes in the game. Mark the date on your calendar: the add-on will be available starting February 23, 2023.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view in the player below. The Redemption DLC will be available both as part of the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass (included in the Legendary Edition) and as separately purchasable content.

Like the other DLCs, Redemption also brings a new recruitable hero, he adds three new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and a selection of new skins and outfits. Once you recruit Venom, he’ll be added as a permanent member to your roster, and you’ll be able to take him on missions, customize his abilities, and build friendships outside of battles throughout the game.

“In Redemption, Venom, the deadly amalgam of Eddie Brock and an alien symbiote, will join the Midnight Suns as a recruitable hero to right the wrongs committed under Lilith’s demonic influence,” reads the statement accompanying the announcement.

“Redemption includes three new missions that continue the first DLC, which introduced the vampire menace to New York. Players will want to build Venom’s unique research project, Whisper Web, which expands tactical options for the Intel resource.”