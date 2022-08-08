With the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns that was finally approaching, the game has unfortunately been officially postponed, with the new release date set by March 2023given that we are talking about the next fiscal year of the company, although there are still no specific confirmations regarding when the new strategic Firaxis title will finally be released.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that we are faced with a postponement of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and it must be said that despite various gameplay released, the development could be less rosy than expected, albeit at the moment, considering that everything derives from the financial results of the company, we do not know the reasons behind this further bad news.

As explained also, the new release date of Marvel’s Midnight Suns will only concern the versions PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PCwith those PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that have not been canceled at the moment, but will only be made available at a later time after March 2022, which is certainly not good news.

At the moment the situation is therefore not particularly clear, and we hope there is a way for Firaxis and Take-Two to talk about everything soon, clarifying both the next-gen and the old-gen versions.