2K and Firaxis have updated the Steam page of Marvel’s Midnight Sunsrevealing i minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version of the strategy starring the heroes of the house of ideas, which we have reported below:

Minimum

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : AMD Ryzen 3-2200G / Intel Core i5-4430

: AMD Ryzen 3-2200G / Intel Core i5-4430 Memory : 8 GB of RAM

: 8 GB of RAM Video Card : AMD RX 470 / GeForce GTX 960 – 4GB

: AMD RX 470 / GeForce GTX 960 – 4GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage space: 60 GB of available space

Recommended

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : AMD Ryzen 5-2600X / Intel Core i7-6700

: AMD Ryzen 5-2600X / Intel Core i7-6700 Memory : 16 GB of RAM

: 16 GB of RAM Video Card : AMD RX 5700 / GeForce GTX 1070

: AMD RX 5700 / GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage space: 60 GB of available space

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Blade

As we can see, the minimum system requirements are really very affordable, as they require CPU and GPU that have been on the market for many years. Similarly, even the recommended ones are not particularly expensive and therefore within the reach of many PC players.

We remind you that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available starting from December 2, 2022, also for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released at a later time. Just today the development team has revealed that the game will have a campaign lasting about 80 hours.